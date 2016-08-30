11 Scottish football games moved for live TV coverage

BT Sport have decided to broadcast Rangers’ visit to Tynecastle on 21 October, despite the likelihood the game will need rearranged once again due to Rangers’ involvement in the BetFred Cup.

It is due be the first meeting between the two clubs in Edinburgh since Hearts came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw in the final game of their Ladbrokes Championship winning season.

At present, the match will occur on the Friday night with a 7.45pm kick-off on the same weekend of the League Cup semi-finals.

Rangers have a home tie against Championship club Queen of the South in the quarter-finals and are therefore heavy favourites to advance. If they do, it is almost certain the league match will be moved so Rangers will have sufficient time to prepare.

The game is one of 11 fixtures in the SPFL rearranged for TV coverage between 30 September and 29 October.

Each side are scheduled to appear another time on Friday night during the month. Hearts travel to Motherwell on 30 September, while Rangers face a long trip to Inverness on 14 October.

Celtic will be on the box twice in the space of three days in late October. BT Sport will broadcast their midweek trip to Ross County. They shall then return north on the Saturday for an early kick-off with Aberdeen (who Celtic defeated 4-1 this past weekend) in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The latest amendments will also see the first lower league matches screened live this season. The highlight of these will undoubtedly be the match between Hibs and Dundee United on 2 October.

FULL DETAILS BELOW

Friday 30 September 2016

Ladbrokes Premiership

Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian

Kick-off 7.45 pm

Live on BT Sport

Saturday 1 October 2016

Ladbrokes Premiership

Dundee v Celtic

Kick-off 12:15pm

Live on BT Sport

Saturday 1 October 2016

Ladbrokes Championship

St. Mirren v Falkirk

Kick-off 5.15pm

Live on BBC ALBA

Sunday 2 October 2016

Ladbrokes Championship

Hibernian v Dundee United

Kick-off 12 noon

Live on Sky Sports

Friday 14 October 2016

Ladbrokes Premiership

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Rangers

Kick-off 7.45pm

Live on BT Sport

Saturday 15 October 2016

Ladbrokes League 1

Airdrieonians v Peterhead

Kick-off 5:15pm

Live on BBC ALBA

Friday 21 October 2016

Ladbrokes Premiership

Heart of Midlothian v Rangers

Kick-off 7.45pm

Live on BT Sport

Sunday 23 October 2016

Ladbrokes Premiership

St. Johnstone v Dundee

Kick-off 12 noon

Live on Sky Sports

Wednesday 26 October 2016

Ladbrokes Premiership

Ross County v Celtic

Kick-off 7.45pm

Live on BT Sport

Saturday 29 October 2016

Ladbrokes Premiership

Aberdeen v Celtic

Kick-off 12 noon

Live on Sky Sports

Saturday 29 October 2016

Ladbrokes Championship

Raith Rovers v Queen of the South

Kick-off 5.15pm

Live on BBC ALBA

