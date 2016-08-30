11 Scottish football games moved for live TV coverage

BT Sport have decided to broadcast Rangers’ visit to Tynecastle on 21 October, despite the likelihood the game will need rearranged once again due to Rangers’ involvement in the BetFred Cup.
It is due be the first meeting between the two clubs in Edinburgh since Hearts came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw in the final game of their Ladbrokes Championship winning season.
At present, the match will occur on the Friday night with a 7.45pm kick-off on the same weekend of the League Cup semi-finals.
Rangers have a home tie against Championship club Queen of the South in the quarter-finals and are therefore heavy favourites to advance. If they do, it is almost certain the league match will be moved so Rangers will have sufficient time to prepare.
The game is one of 11 fixtures in the SPFL rearranged for TV coverage between 30 September and 29 October.
Each side are scheduled to appear another time on Friday night during the month. Hearts travel to Motherwell on 30 September, while Rangers face a long trip to Inverness on 14 October.
Celtic will be on the box twice in the space of three days in late October. BT Sport will broadcast their midweek trip to Ross County. They shall then return north on the Saturday for an early kick-off with Aberdeen (who Celtic defeated 4-1 this past weekend) in front of the Sky Sports cameras.
The latest amendments will also see the first lower league matches screened live this season. The highlight of these will undoubtedly be the match between Hibs and Dundee United on 2 October.
FULL DETAILS BELOW
Friday 30 September 2016
Ladbrokes Premiership
Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian
Kick-off 7.45 pm
Live on BT Sport
Saturday 1 October 2016
Ladbrokes Premiership
Dundee v Celtic
Kick-off 12:15pm
Live on BT Sport
Saturday 1 October 2016
Ladbrokes Championship
St. Mirren v Falkirk
Kick-off 5.15pm
Live on BBC ALBA
Sunday 2 October 2016
Ladbrokes Championship
Hibernian v Dundee United
Kick-off 12 noon
Live on Sky Sports
Friday 14 October 2016
Ladbrokes Premiership
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Rangers
Kick-off 7.45pm
Live on BT Sport
Saturday 15 October 2016
Ladbrokes League 1
Airdrieonians v Peterhead
Kick-off 5:15pm
Live on BBC ALBA
Friday 21 October 2016
Ladbrokes Premiership
Heart of Midlothian v Rangers
Kick-off 7.45pm
Live on BT Sport
Sunday 23 October 2016
Ladbrokes Premiership
St. Johnstone v Dundee
Kick-off 12 noon
Live on Sky Sports
Wednesday 26 October 2016
Ladbrokes Premiership
Ross County v Celtic
Kick-off 7.45pm
Live on BT Sport
Saturday 29 October 2016
Ladbrokes Premiership
Aberdeen v Celtic
Kick-off 12 noon
Live on Sky Sports
Saturday 29 October 2016
Ladbrokes Championship
Raith Rovers v Queen of the South
Kick-off 5.15pm
Live on BBC ALBA
