11 long-range SPFL stunners to rival Kieran Tierney’s goal

To celebrate the awesome strike by the Celtic youngster, we’ve collated 11 other magnificent long range goals from Scottish football over the last few years.

Jonny Hayes beats The Great Wall

Fraser Forster had set a new Scottish top flight record having gone 1,256 minutes without conceding a goal, but the Celtic goalkeeper was no match for Hayes’ effort, which swerved right into the top corner from 30 yards out.

Brian Easton’s long-range volley

Aberdeen had amassed a 100 per cent record in the league, including beating Celtic and winning at Tynecastle, when St Johnstone travelled to Pittodrie. Given those circumstances, what followed next was truly bizarre. The visitors thumped the Dons, winning 5-1 on their own patch. The scoring was started by this looping 30-yard volley from Easton.

Alim Ozturk snatches a point

The goal by which all other howitzers are truly judged. Not only did the Hearts centre-back score an incredible goal, he did so in the 92nd minute of an Edinburgh derby to earn ten-man Hearts a point at Easter Road.

Danny Swanson nets unstoppable winner

The midfielder only had one thing in his mind when a corner from the right was knocked into his direction 25 yards from goal. He strode on to the bouncing ball and hit a first-time volley with the outside of his boot, sending the ball spinning into the top corner.

Phil Roberts smashes it from 30 yards

Roberts’ finest moment in Scottish football came during his spell with Falkirk during the 2013-14 season. With his side 2-0 down at home to Dumbarton, Roberts picked up the ball on the left, moved into between two defenders and sent the ball soaring into the top corner from 30 yards. He was later sent off in the same game for booting the ball out of the stadium in petulance with the hosts still trailing 2-1.

Lionel Ainsworth nets incredible consolation

The winger had a penchant for scoring terrific long-range goals and this was probably the pick of the bunch from his time with Motherwell. Having taken one touch, Ainsworth somehow produced enough power from over 30 yards to send the ball rising into the far top corner. Unfortunately for the player, and his club, this was merely a stunning consolation in a 3-1 defeat at Firhill.

Ewan McNeil from near the centre circle

The then-Berwick Rangers full-back, now with Stirling Albion, took one touch before firing with his right foot from 35 yards. The ball dipped and swerved and ultimately found the top corner of the Elgin City net, helping the Wee Rangers to a point in this game from September 2015.

Tom Rogic’s vital last minute goal

Mid-March, 2016. Celtic are being held to a point by Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. Should they fail to win, it would allow Aberdeen the chance to move top of the table later in the day. Then up steps Tom Rogic. The Australian sent a wonderful shot past Jamie McDonald from 30 yards, keeping Celtic top of the table, where they would remain for the rest of the campaign.

Lee McCulloch’s howitzer

McCulloch’s spell as a centre-half at Rangers may not represent the best time of his career, but it arguably brought the best goal from the experienced campaigner. Running on to a loose ball over 30 yards from goal, McCulloch unleashed a first-time half-volley that flew into the Arbroath net.

Peter Weatherson from halfway

Annan’s 5-4 win against Elgin in April 2015 was already a memorable encounter before the veteran striker produced a near-perfect David Beckham impression. Picking the ball up a yard inside his own half, he took one touch before trying his luck. It flew through the air and over the backtracking Ross Laidlaw, completing Weatherson’s hat-trick.

Souleymane Coulibaly’s strike at Parkhead

There must be something about Celtic Park which brings out the best in players looking to strike from distance. Who could forget this astonishing goal from Kilmarnock’s striker? 40 yards out, he opened the scoring in unbelievable fashion... only for his team to go on and lose 6-1.

