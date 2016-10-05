10 veteran signings who turned out to be excellent

Kolo Toure has been an inspired signing by Brendan Rodgers. He’s put in terrific performances in key European fixtures for Celtic, and looked more than comfortable in the Scottish top flight. In honour of the Ivorian centre back, we’ve put together a list of other 30-something signings who’ve proved age is only a number.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Barry Ferguson on Scotland ‘disgrace’ | Celtic face fight over wonderkid | No sale of Dembele

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY