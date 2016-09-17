Loons stay well clear with routine win at Stirling

Forfar Athletic remain five points clear at the top of League Two after a resounding 4-1 victory over Stirling Albion at Station Park.

Andy Munro headed the league leaders in front in the 25th minute only for Stirling’s Sean Dickson to level on the stroke of half-time. After the interval, Forfar regained the advantage through Josh Peters before the same player doubled his tally with nine minutes remaining courtesy of a sublime 20-yard effort. Danny Denholm notched a fourth in stoppage time.

Clyde remain second following an impressive 2-0 win at Elgin City in which the visitors finished with ten men. Sean Higgins struck Clyde’s opener inside two minutes and Barry Ferguson’s men went further ahead when Peter MacDonald pounced on a Stuart Black error shortly before half-time.

Martin McNiff was dismissed in the 81st minute for deliberate hand-ball. Steven Thomson scored twice as Berwick Rangers climbed to third with a deserved 2-0 victory at Cowdenbeath.

Greg Hurst set up the opening goal for the Berwick midfielder in the 27th minute and he soon doubled his and the visitors’ tally eight minutes later.

Fourth-placed Arbroath snatched a 1-1 draw at home to Annan Athletic amid dramatic late scenes at Gayfield.

David McKenna put Annan in front in the 58th minute but five minutes into stoppage time Ryan McCord levelled. Edinburgh City are now four points adrift at the foot after suffering a 1-0 loss against Montrose with Gary Fraser netting a 61st-minute winner.