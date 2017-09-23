League Two round up: Stirling Albion extend advantage

Stirling Albion increased their lead at the top of League Two to five points after an entertaining 3-2 victory over Annan Athletic at Forthbank.

The league leaders fell behind after only eight minutes when Annan’s Owen Moxon finished spectacularly into the top corner. However, Stirling drew level within three minutes as Darren Smith’s strike found the net via the crossbar.

Callumn Morrison gave Stirling the lead before Aidan Smith struck a deserved equaliser, but Morrison netted his second in the 74th minute to clinch the points.

Peterhead climbed to second spot following a comfortable 3-0 success at second-from-bottom Edinburgh City.

Jason Brown opened the scoring for the Blue Toon after 21 minutes and late goals from Russell McLean and Scott Brown completed an impressive afternoon for the visitors.

Stenhousemuir sit third courtesy of a 3-0 win over Berwick Rangers at Ochilview. Mark McGuigan set the Warriors on their way, and then Patrick Scullion put through his own net before McGuigan notched his second with just minutes to go.

Elgin City secured a 3-0 triumph over Montrose. Bruce Anderson fired Elgin ahead and the hosts added a second through Brian Cameron’s penalty. Jamie Reid completed the scoring in the 86th minute.

Cowdenbeath remain bottom after a 1-1 draw at Clyde. Smart Osadolor’s 75th minute opener looked like being sufficient for the Bully Wee until Harvey Swann’s controversial last-minute penalty.