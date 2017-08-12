League Two round-up: Smiths to the fore for rampant Stirling

Stirling Albion stand top of League Two after making it two wins from two with a comfortable 4-0 thrashing of Berwick Rangers at Forthbank.

Darren Smith fired the home side into a 23rd minute lead with a sublime top-corner finish and he soon doubled his tally after good work from Peter MacDonald. Nine minutes after the restart Ross Kavanagh forced the ball home at the third attempt after which Stirling added an untidy fourth, via Ross Smith.

The only other side with a 100 per cent record are Peterhead, who enjoyed a 3-0 victory over Elgin City at Balmoor.

Rory McAllister struck twice in the opening period, the second from the penalty spot. A close-range finish from Allan Smith in the 57th minute rounded off the scoring.

Montrose sit third after coming from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Stenhousemuir at Links Park. The Warriors broke the deadlock in the 71st minute as Mark McGuigan headed home Nathan Blockley’s cross.

However, Montrose responded and levelled within eight minutes as Graham Webster netted at the second attempt.

The only other unbeaten side in League Two are Cowdenbeath, who lie fourth following a 1-0 victory over Edinburgh City, who await their first point. Ben Stirling struck the winner on the half-hour mark, prospering from the creativity of Cameron Muirhead.

Annan Athletic are also without a point after two matches as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Clyde.

Barry Cuddihy brought out an outstanding save from Annan’s Jim Atkinson before the former opened the scoring from 18 yards shortly after the half-hour. Smart Osadolor’s 61st minute strike against his old club made it 2-0 although Rabin Omar did pull one back.