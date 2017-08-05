League Two round-up: Peterhead leave it late

Title favourites Peterhead grabbed another injury-time winner as they opened their promotion campaign in dramatic style with a 2-1 victory at Annan Athletic.

Jim McInally’s side scored twice in the closing ten minutes to cancel out Peter Watson’s first-half header for the home team.

Veteran defender David McCracken was an unlikely supplier of the equaliser, and there was still just enough time left for Jamie Stevenson to make the long journey home a celebratory one as he pinched all three points in the 91st minute.

Stirling Albion twice came from behind to pip relegated Stenhousemuir 3-2 at Ochilview. Harrison Paton and Mark McGuigan were on target for Stenny with Darren Smith and Callum Morrison replying for Albion. Morrison then crossed for Ross Kavanagh to fire home an 82nd-minute winner for the visitors.

Berwick also recovered from a slow start as they enjoyed a 3-1 home victory over Clyde. David Goodwillie’s spectacular 30-yard rocket would have knocked the stuffing out of most teams, but late goals from Aaron Murrell and Andrew Irving completed a famous Berwick fightback.

Montrose were convincing 3-1 winners at Meadowbank, where Edinburgh City had Shaun Harrison sent off. Goals from veteran striker Chris Templeman, Connor McLaren and a sweet Iain Campbell free kick meant it was game over shortly after half time. Harrison was then red-carded but City actually fared better as Lewis Allan pulled one back near the end.

Elgin and Cowdenbeath settled for a 1-1 draw after both scored early on, Matt Cooper cancelling out David Syme’s 11th-minute header.