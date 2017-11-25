League Two round-up: Montrose go top with win over Stenhousemuir

The winter weather claimed its first game of the season, with the match of the day in League Two – Stirling Albion hosting Peterhead at Forthbank – failing an early pitch inspection. The postponement gave Montrose the chance to hit the summit, a chance which they took by beating Stenhousemuir 1-0 at Ochilview.

Terry Masson made the breakthrough in the 15th minute. The midfielder got on the end of a Chris Templeman knock down to rifle home from close range. Berwick Rangers got nothing from their long trip north to Borough Briggs, with Elgin City coming away with a thumping 5-1 victory. On-loan Aberdeen man Bruce Anderson opened the scoring in the 35th minute. Darryl McHardy doubled the advantage early in the second half and although Gary Phillips soon pulled one back, that was as good as it got for Robbie Horn’s men. Brian Cameron scored from the spot in 64 minutes to restore the hosts’ two goal lead and Anderson’s second of the match secured the points. Declan Byrne added some gloss with a couple minutes to go.

Annan Athletic let Clyde off the hook as the two sides played out a scoreless draw at Galabank. David Goodwillie had Clyde’s best effort early in the second half – his free-kick shaving the post. Annan’s Aidan Smith squandered the best opportunity of the match in blasting a 62nd minute penalty over.

There were also no goals at Ainslie Park in the battle of the bottom two. Edinburgh City probably edged a scrappy match, the draw meaning they remain a point ahead of basement side Cowdenbeath.