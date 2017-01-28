League Two round up: It’s as you were at the top

League Two leaders Forfar Athletic maintained their eight-point cushion at the summit after recovering from a goal down to beat bottom side Cowdenbeath 3-1.

On-loan Dale Carrick struck a 17th minute opener for Cowdenbeath on his debut, but second-half goals from Josh Peters, Thomas O’Brien and Lewis Milne steered Forfar to another vital three points.

Second-placed Arbroath will still harbour slight title hopes after earning a 2-1 win at ten-man Clyde.

After the ball broke from a corner, Colin Hamilton fired Arbroath into a 26th-minute lead. Peter MacDonald’s 65th-minute header restored parity for Clyde but only briefly as, following Ryan Finnie’s dismissal, Ricky Little pounced to net a 72nd-minute winner.

Elgin City remain four points further back in third spot following a comfortable 3-1 victory over struggling Edinburgh City.

A first-half double from Shane Sutherland handed Elgin a deserved two-goal cushion at the break.

Craig Beattie did pull one back for Edinburgh on 70 minutes, only for Sutherland to complete his hat-trick from the spot three minutes later.

Annan Athletic are now four points clear in the final play-off spot courtesy of a 4-1 comeback win over Stirling Albion.

Blair Henderson’s early turn and shot had given Stirling the lead but Annan levelled on half-time through Smart Osadolor, who then bundled in a second in the 56th minute. A double from Max Wright secured a comprehensive victory.

Montrose also came from behind to register a 2-1 victory over second-bottom Berwick Rangers at a wintry Links Park. Berwick took the lead through Michael McKenna but a Chris Templeman header brought Montrose level, before Ryan Ferguson smashed in the winner.