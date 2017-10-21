League Two round-up: Gap widens at the top

Stirling Albion bounced back from Scottish Cup disappointment to extend their lead at the top of League Two to five points, courtesy of a comfortable 3-0 win at bottom side Cowdenbeath.

The leaders opened the scoring after 28 minutes thanks to Liam Caddis who teed up Darren Smith to lash home. Experienced forward Peter MacDonald soon doubled Stirling’s advantage, heading in from Callumn Morrison’s free-kick. Thereafter, the outcome of the match was in little doubt and Albion extended their lead deservedly midway through the second period when Neil McLaughlin, on loan from Partick Thistle, slotted home Smith’s pass.

Montrose climbed to second following an unsightly 1-0 success at Berwick Rangers who slip to seventh. A game of few memorable moments was settled by Craig Johnston’s close-range finish in the 30th minute.

Peterhead rose to third after coming from behind to thrash Clyde 4-1 at Broadwood.

Darren Ramsey netted an 11th minute opener for Clyde on the rebound after Smart Osadolor’s intial effort had been blocked. However, Peterhead were level before the half hour through Allan Smith’s predatory strike after which three goals in eight second-half minutes sealed the points for the visitors. Jack Leitch fired Peterhead in front in the 65th minute before Russell McLean’s thunderous strike gave the away side a two-goal cushion. Striker Rory McAllister then got in on the act, driving home Peterhead’s fourth after Clyde’s Blair Currie had spilled a cross.

Elgin City moved into the top half of the table after an impressive 2-0 victory over Stenhousemuir who slide to fourth spot.

The Moray hosts had the better of a poor opening half, with Brian Cameron and Bruce Anderson both spurning decent opportunities. The hosts’ superiority eventually told in the 56th minute as, after Ross Meechan’s clumsy foul, Brian Cameron earned and then scored a penalty kick. A long-range effort from Thomas Reilly in the 75th minute made sure of a potentially pivotal win for the Borough Briggs side.

Edinburgh City remain second from bottom after falling to a disappointing 1-0 loss at the hands of Annan Athletic at Ainslie Park.

Annan clinched a deserved victory through Aidan Smith’s 72nd minute spot-kick after Scott Roberts had been brought down in the box.