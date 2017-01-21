League Two round up: Forfar seize their chance at City

Forfar Athletic soared into an eight-point lead at the top of League Two courtesy of a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Edinburgh City at Meadowbank.

Forfar started in an unsteady fashion as keeper Grant Adam recklessly conceded an 11th-minute spot-kick.

However, Adam’s redemption was immediate as he saved superbly from City’s Ouzy See.

Eight minutes before half-time, Forfar had a penalty of their own and David Cox made no mistake.

Second-placed Arbroath suffered a blow in their title pursuit as they surrendered a lead to lose 2-1 to Annan Athletic at Gayfield.

Bobby Linn teed up Steven Doris for a well-worked Arbroath opener after just 12 minutes but Darren Ramsey’s penalty restored parity for Annan. Midway through the second half, Ramsey turned provider to cross for Raffi Krissian to head home.

Cowdenbeath remain bottom after an ill-tempered 2-1 loss at the hands of fellow strugglers Montrose, who ended the match with nine men.

Montrose went ahead when Cowdenbeath’s Gerry McLauchlan inexplicably put the ball into his own net. However, Cowdenbeath were handed a glimmer of hope with ten minutes remaining as Montrose’s Matthew Smith was sent off for a second yellow card.

Five minutes later and the Fife visitors were level when Dean Brett thrashed home from close range.

However, Montrose bounced back to earn a spot-kick in the 88th minute, converted by Gary Fraser who then also received a second yellow card for some over-zealous celebrations.