League Two round up: Forfar go a bit further north

Forfar Athletic stretched their lead at the top of the League 2 table to 11 points after a 1-0 victory over Arbroath at Gayfield Park.

A 12th goal of the season for ex-Hibernian youth player Josh Peters in the 34th minute was enough for the three points as Forfar took another step towards promotion.

The result extended Forfar’s unbeaten run to nine and claimed their first victory over the Red Lichties this season.

Arbroath maintained their four-point gap over Elgin City in second place as the Highland side’s fixture away to Cowdenbeath was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Berwick Rangers moved up to seventh after a 4-1 win at home to Annan Athletic. A double from Steven Thomson after 19 minutes gave Berwick the perfect start but seven minutes later veteran striker Peter Weatherspoon grabbed a goal back for the visitors. Substitute Jordan Orru made sure of victory in the 87th minute before Steven Thomson completed his hat-trick with a long-range finish inside stoppage time.

Montrose completed a second-half turnaround to secure a 2-1 victory away to Stirling Albion at Forthbank Stadium. Blair Henderson gave Stirling the lead after the 16th minute, converting from the penalty sport for his 11th goal of the season. However, late strikes from Chris Templeman and Graham Webster – from the penalty spot in the 81st minute – secured the three points as Montrose continue their push for a play-off position.

Edinburgh City and Clyde played out a 0-0 draw at Meadowbank Stadium. Back-to-back 0-0 draws between the sides pushes Edinburgh three points away from the relegation spot.