League two round-up: Forfar far from fluent in Angus derby

League Two leaders Forfar Athletic continued their stuttering form with a 0-0 draw at home to Montrose in a match that was far from a classic Angus derby.

Second-placed Arbroath closed the gap on the leaders to six points after a comprehensive 4-1 win over a troubled Cowdenbeath four points adrift at the foot of the table.

Martin Scott pounced to net Arbroath’s opener after five minutes after good work from Steven Doris, who then netted himself from close range following Bobby Linn’s cross.

An own goal by Liam Henderson in the 54th minute summed up things for Cowdenbeath, who then conceded a fourth from Gavin Malin. Scott Rumsby’s stoppage-time consolation for the Blue Brazil did little to ease their growing relegation play-off concerns.

Elgin City stay third and are now ten points behind the league leaders with two games in hand after holding on for an unsightly 1-0 victory over Berwick Rangers at Shielfield Park.

The home side’s inability to handle a long throw eventually led to Pat Scullion putting through his own net in the 31st minute to gift Elgin the winner.

Kevin McKinlay’s second-half volley very nearly levelled for Berwick who had Michael McKenna dismissed in the 89th minute.

Annan Athletic remain on course for a play-off spot following a hard-fought 1-0 success over Clyde who slide to eighth after Max Wright struck the winning goal for the Galabankies.

Stirling Albion climbed to seventh with a crucial 1-0 win over second-bottom Edinburgh City at Forthbank.

Ross Kavanagh’s tenacious run and finish in the 17th minute was sufficient as City’s winless 2017 continues.