League Two round-up: Falkirk stay in top spot

Forfar Athletic remain a point clear at the top after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Clyde who stay eighth and not yet safe from the relegation play-off.

Danny Denholm headed them in front after 21 minutes and another header, from David Cox, doubled their advantage shortly after half-time. Thomas O’Brien’s 79th-minute strike capped a fine day for Forfar who need a maximum of two more wins to clinch the title.

Second-placed Arbroath kept up the pressure though with a 2-1 win at bottom side Cowdenbeath.

Ryan McCord was instrumental in Arbroath’s victory, setting up Steven Doris for their 20th-minute opener before netting himself three minutes after the restart.

Scott Rumsby’s 62nd-minute header proved scant consolation for Cowdenbeath who remain three points adrift at the foot.

That loss for Cowdenbeath allowed Edinburgh City to secure their league status with a 2-0 win over third-placed Annan Athletic.

Craig Beattie struck City’s opening goal via the post in the 45th minute after which Lewis Allan notched a second on the hour mark to ensure League Two football next season.

Annan can secure a play-off spot next week if they beat Montrose who climbed to fourth following a 1-0 victory at troubled Berwick Rangers. Chris Templeman scored the winner.

Elgin City dropped out of the promotion play-off berths despite coming from behind to rescue a 2-2 draw with Stirling Albion. Darren Smith and Dyland Bikey scored for Stirling and Jamie Reid and Archie McPhee for Elgin.