League Two round up: Elgin fire in four to reach second spot

Elgin City climbed to second spot in League Two courtesy of a resounding 4-1 demolition of ten-man Montrose who slide to the foot of the table.

An already difficult prospect for the struggling visitors was worsened by the sixth-minute dismissal of Terry Masson for an unsightly challenge on Elgin’s Archie MacPhee, pictured. The home side went on to dominate but it was not until after half-time that Montrose conceded the first.

In the 54th minute, Daniel Moore’s free-kick was parried into the path of MacPhee who finished from close range.

Montrose’s resolve continued to weaken as Chris McLeish doubled Elgin’s lead shortly after the hour mark, and Shane Sutherland notched a spectacular third in the 68th minute.

Michael Bolochoweckyj pulled one back for Montrose in the 78th minute from close range before Elgin restored a deserved three-goal cushion in the closing stages through Brian Cameron.

At Gayfield, a late Ouzy See winner handed Edinburgh City a 1-0 victory at Arbroath to lift the capital club to eighth.

See was heavily involved from the outset, with his header being cleared off the Arbroath line in the 23rd minute.

The home side nearly opened the scoring in the 77th minute but Mark Whatley’s fierce drive was stopped superbly by City goalkeeper Andrew Stobie.

With eight minutes remaining, City delivered the sucker punch as See swept home from close range. Martin Scott missed a late chance to level for Arbroath who slip to fourth spot.

Clyde’s title hopes were dealt a damaging blow at Central Park where a 86th-minute Kris Renton strike earned Cowdenbeath a 1-0 success. As a result, Barry Ferguson’s Clyde drop to third while rejuvenated Cowdenbeath soar to sixth spot in an increasingly congested bottom half.