League Two round-up: City compound Berwick’s misery

Berwick Rangers dropped to the bottom of the League Two table after suffering a humbling 3-1 defeat at the hands of in-form Edinburgh City at Shielfield Park.

The visitors made a furious start, scoring twice inside the opening three minutes. Chris McKee gave City the breakthrough then Dougie Gair struck. Craig Beattie, pictured, converted a penalty in 70 minutes after Ouzy See had been brought down and Berwick’s only consolation was a goal from Jordyn Sheerin.

Cowdenbeath leapt off the foot of the table with a deserved 2-1 victory over Stirling Albion at Forthbank. The Blue Brazil opened the scoring five minutes after the restart when Kris Renton fired home.

Stirling drew level within four minutes through Dylan Bikey. However, Kyle Miller crossed for Lewis Moore to net the 64th-minute winner.

Annan Athletic recorded a 3-2 victory over Barry Ferguson’s Clyde at Broadwood.

The Bully Wee took a 12th minute lead when Peter MacDonald swept home a Scott McLaughlin pass. However, David McKenna headed Annan level in the 52nd minute before doubling his tally 11 minutes later to turn the game on its head.

MacDonald restored parity for Clyde from the penalty spot in the 80th minute but there was time for Aidan Smith to pounce and net an 88th minute winner for the Galabankies.