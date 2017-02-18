League Two round-up: Beaten Forfar still eight points clear

Leaders Forfar Athletic slipped to a surprising 3-2 defeat at Berwick Rangers. Darren Lavery opened the scoring for Berwick but Forfar equalised within three minutes through David Cox and Josh Peters converted a cut-back in the 21st minute to put the league leaders in front. Forfar’s afternoon soured in the 69th minute when Danny Denholm was dismissed for a second bookable offence and, within seconds, Jamie Bain’s own goal restored parity for Berwick. Gary Phillips blasted Berwick ahead in the 89th minute.

Second-placed Arbroath could only cut Forfar’s lead by a point though as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Stirling Albion. A fortuitous effort from Darren Smith gave Stirling a 57th-minute breakthrough but Steven Doris soon levelled.

Elgin City remain in contention for automatic promotion after a 4-1 demolition of Clyde at Borough Briggs. Mark Nicolson’s 22th minute opener was added to by Shane Sutherland’s penalty and a Ross Perry own goal. Sean Higgins headed one back for Clyde in the 76th minute but Craig Gunn swiftly restored Elgin’s three-goal margin.

Edinburgh City are now four points ahead of bottom spot despite being held to a 1-1 draw by fifth-placed Montrose. Josh Walker’s ferocious finish handed City a 30th- minute lead which looked like being sufficient until Cammy Ballantyne converted Liam Callaghan’s cross.

Cowdenbeath remain stranded at the foot of the table following a 1-0 home loss to fourth-placed Annan Athletic, Darren Ramsey’s 52nd minute strike proving the winner.