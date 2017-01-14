League Two round-up: Albion put a dent in Forfar’s title lead

Forfar Athletic had their lead at the top of League Two trimmed to five points after being held to a 1-1 draw by Dave MacKay’s improving Stirling Albion at Station Park.

The visitors opened the scoring after only 20 minutes when Willie Robertson’s shot bounced off the Forfar upright for Darren Smith to volley home Stirling’s opener.

Albion ought to have doubled their advantage from the penalty spot soon after, but Angus Beith’s weak kick was saved by Grant Adam.

That spurned opportunity proved costly as eight minutes before the interval David Cox finished emphatically to restore parity for Forfar.

After the break, Stirling’s Dylan Bikey and Forfar’s Lewis Milne both hit the woodwork but it finished all square.

Second-placed Arbroath closed the gap on the leaders with a 4-1 comeback victory over Berwick Rangers at Gayfield. Michael McKenna had given the Borderers the breakthrough in the 13th minute but the home side’s subsequent domination eventually told.

Shortly after the hour mark, Ryan McCord levelled for Arbroath after good work from David Gold and in the 74th minute McCord struck again to give the hosts the lead, heading home a Josh Skelly cross. Five minutes later, Martin Scott headed a third and there was still time for Gavin Malin to notch a fourth and send relegation-threatened Berwick down the east coast with plenty to ponder.

The only other genuine contenders for the title, third-placed Elgin City, clung on for a 3-2 victory over Annan Athletic at Borough Briggs.