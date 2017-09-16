League Two round-up: Albion open up a four-point lead

Have your say

League Two leaders Stirling Albion now enjoy a four-point cushion at the summit following a 3-1 victory at second-placed Montrose.

Albion opened the scoring after only 13 minutes courtesy of Callumn Morrison’s deflected strike, and their lead was doubled when Sean Dickson, inset, headed home from a tight angle shortly after the interval.

Ryan Ferguson halved their arrears in the final minute.

In the dying embers of stoppage time and with every Montrose player caught upfield, goalkeeper Allan Fleming included, Morrison raced away to score his second into an empty net to secure the points for Stirling.

Peterhead climbed to third after a comprehensive 4-0 triumph at Cowdenbeath who sink to bottom spot.

Allan Smith scored twice in the opening 19 minutes, the first a fine free-kick, as Peterhead asserted their superiority from the start.

Willie Gibson added a third, putting the Blue Toon three goals ahead.

Dismal Cowdenbeath seemed set for genuine embarrassment but Peterhead could only muster one further goal, courtesy of Scott Brown in the 76th minute.

Stenhousemuir sit third after being held to a 1-1 draw at improving Annan Athletic.

Mark McGuigan fired the Warriors into a fifth minute lead before Aidan Smith won and then converted a 68th minute penalty to salvage a point for Annan.

Berwick Rangers came from two goals behind to earn a stunning 3-2 win against Elgin City.

Bruce Anderson’s double had put Elgin firmly in control but the home side’s Aaron Murrell responded in kind with a brace of his own in the second period before Michael McKenna swept home a winner.

Edinburgh City leapt off the foot of the table with a 3-2 win at Clyde.

David Goodwillie’s 87th minute leveller appeared to have earned Clyde a draw but, after Andy Munro’s dismissal, former Celtic striker Craig Beattie headed home a 94th-minute winner for City.