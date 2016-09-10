League Two: Forfar hang on to 100% record after late winner

Leaders Forfar Athletic kept up their 100 per cent start to the season with a 2-1 win at Annan Athletic.

Max Wright opened the scoring for Annan after 22 minutes from the penalty spot, but Andy Munro drew level from very close-range just after the hour mark. Danny Denholm then teed up Lewis Milne for Forfar’s winner in the 86th minute.

Clyde moved into second spot thanks to a 3-2 victory over Arbroath at Broadwood.

Scott Linton opened the scoring within six minutes only for Josh Skelly to level. A header from Martin McNiff restored the Clyde advantage in the 24th minute. Arbroath’s talisman Bobby Linn drew level before half-time with a clinical strike. However, an unstoppable effort from Peter MacDonald settled the encounter with less than 20 minutes remaining.

Elgin City climbed to third place with a 4-2 victory over Berwick Rangers at Shielfield.

Shane Sutherland’s composed finish after 11 minutes set the Moray side on their way before Jamie Reid doubled their tally. Greg Hurst reduced Berwick’s arrears shortly before half-time only for Craig Gunn to restore Elgin’s advantage in the 75th minute. Hurst pulled one back for Berwick late on only for Gunn to strike home a fourth Elgin goal with four minutes remaining.

Cowdenbeath picked up a second successive win with a 2-1 triumph over Montrose at Links Park.

Gary Fraser’s penalty had given the home side a 44th-minute lead, but Gary Glen levelled before Kris Renton netted a close-range winner.

Edinburgh City earned their first point as a league club with a 1-1 draw at Stirling Albion.

Ross McMillan opened the scoring for Stirling only for City to rescue a point courtesy of Ross Allum’s strike with six minutes left.