League 2 round-up: Fright wakes up leading Loons

Forfar Athletic remain seven points clear after coming from behind to record a gutsy 2-1 victory at fourth-placed Annan Athletic.

The hosts opened the scoring midway through the opening period as, following Jamie Bain’s foul, Max Wright, pictured, converted a penalty. The league leaders levelled within 15 minutes when Jim Lister headed home from Lewis Milne’s cross and Forfar sealed a valuable comeback win as Annan’s Callum Home put through his own net.

Nearest challengers Arbroath kept in relative touch with the leaders with a 2-0 win at Edinburgh City, the capital club’s first league defeat since mid-October.

Playing as a trialist, Eddie Ferns did his hopes of earning a permanent deal no harm with a well-taken opening goal for Arbroath in the 11th minute. City had the better of it thereafter only to be punished on the counter as Omar Kader doubled Arbroath’s lead.

Four points further back are third-placed Elgin City who earned a comfortable 3-0 success at Montrose who slide to ninth. Shane Sutherland starred, scoring twice after having teed up Chris Dodd for the opener.

Stirling Albion enjoyed a convincing 3-0 win over Clyde at Forthbank. Ross Kavanagh headed the home side into a 29th minute lead from Conor Quigley’s perfect cross. A second-half double by Frenchman Dylan Bikey rounded off a thoroughly deserved triumph.

Cowdenbeath hit bottom after a late 1-0 home defeat by Berwick Rangers, Steven Thomson scrambling the goal.