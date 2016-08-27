League 2 round-up: Forfar show their mettle

League Two leaders Forfar Athletic twice came from behind to earn a 3-2 victory over Elgin City at Station Park, keeping intact their 100 per cent start to the campaign.

A spectacular opener from Elgin’s Chris McLeish in the 22nd minute was cancelled out by Forfar’s Thomas O’Brien, only for McLeish to net again and restore Elgin’s advantage before half-time.

However, five minutes after the interval, Josh Peters put Forfar level andO’Brien slotted home a 68th-minute winner.

Their nearest challengers are Arbroath, who climbed to second with a stunning 5-3 win over Stirling Albion at Gayfield. Josh Skelly had given Arbroath a 31st-minute breakthrough, but Jass Sukar’s own goal handed Stirling a leveller. Blair Henderson fired the visitors ahead in the 54th minute. Arbroath talisman Bobby Linn equalised four minutes later and then added a penalty in the 67th minute to put the home side 3-2 ahead. The lead lasted three minutes as Eddie Ferns notched an equaliser. But Arbroath’s riposte was swift as Linn completed his hat-trick within two minutes. Omar Kader’s strike sealed the points.

Also recording a 5-3 triumph were Clyde, who beat Cowdenbeath at Broadwood. Chris Smith’s header opened the scoring for Clyde. Dean Brett’s spot-kick levelled it. Sean Higgins scrambled Clyde back into the lead. Brian Ross equalised, but a Craig Sives own goal gifted Clyde the advantage within seconds. Higgins and Smith both doubled their tallies after the break.

Edinburgh City still await their first point as Jordyn Sheerin’s double steered Berwick Rangers to a 2-1 comeback success at Meadowbank. Montrose rescued a 2-2 draw with Annan Athletic having been two down after seven minutes, Gary Fraser netting the 64th-minute leveller.