League Two round-up: Forfar held in ill-tempered clash

League Two leaders Forfar Athletic had their cushion at the summit reduced to nine points after being held to a 1-1 draw against Elgin City at Station Park.

In what was the only memorable moment of a poor first half, Forfar’s Josh Peters pounced to fire the runaway leaders in front after only seven minutes.

Brian Cameron, pictured right, struck a superb leveller for Elgin into the top corner in the 65th minute. Tempers frayed in the closing stages with Forfar’s Eddie Malone and Elgin’s David Brownlie both dismissed.

Second-placed Arbroath kept alive the faintest of automatic promotion hopes by coming from behind to win 3-1 at local rivals Montrose.

That setback for Montrose allowed Annan Athletic to move four points clear in fourth spot courtesy of a fortunate 1-0 win over Edinburgh City who sink to ninth.

A clever finish with the heel by Peter Weatherson gave Annan the win.

A dramatic late comeback moved Stirling Albion above Edinburgh and into eighth after a 2-2 draw against Berwick Rangers.

Albion would have taken all three points had Blair Henderson’s stoppage-time shot not been cleared off the Berwick line.