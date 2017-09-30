League One round-up: Wee Rovers give Raith a shock

Raith Rovers suffered their first league defeat of the season when they went down 2-1 at Albion Rovers.

The leaders fell behind just before half-time when Albion’s top scorer Alan Trouten put the home side in front. Connor Shields doubled the advantage with a superb strike with seven minutes left but Greig Shields hit back almost immediately to set up a frantic finish.

Ayr United closed the gap with a commanding 3-0 win over ten-man East Fife at Somerset Park. Lawrence Shankland put Ayr in front after seven minutes and theydoubled their lead shortly after the interval when Andy Geggan beat Mark Hurst.

East Fife were reduced to ten men with 30 minutes left when Jonathan Page was sent off for a wild challenge before Chris Higgins scrambled home the third.

Airdrieonians beat Queen’s Park 4-2. Scott Stewart scored after seven minutes and Dominic Docherty pulled Queen’s Park level four minutes later. But the home side were not to be denied and Dean Cairns put them in front just after half-time before Stewart collected his second then Willis Furtado went on to claim the fourth. Docherty’s second gave Queens some consolation.

Arbroath and Alloa Athletic drew 1-1 at Gayfield. Scott Taggart missed a penalty for Alloa before an own goal from David Gold put them ahead. Ryan McCord equalised ten minutes after the break.

Daniel Stoney struck in injury-time to give Stranraer a 1-1 draw at Forfar after Josh Peters had given Forfar the lead.