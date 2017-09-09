League One round-up: Raith Rovers extend their lead

Raith Rovers stretched their advantage at the top with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Ayr United at Stark’s Park.

Lawrence Shankland broke the deadlock in first-half injury-time to give Ayr the lead. But Lewis Vaughan equalised five minutes into the second half, netting for the 10th successive game, and Jason Thomson then scored his first of the season to put Raith in front. Ayr’s misery was complete when Chris Higgins was sent off with three minutes left.

Lewis Vaughanwas on target yet again. Picture: SNS

Alloa Athletic hit Forfar with a late double to win 2-1 at Station Park. Forfar took the lead seven minutes into the second half when Ousman See put them in front but Kevin Cawley equalised in 88 minutes. Kris Renton struck the winner in injury-time.

Albion Rovers enjoyed a 4-1 win at Arbroath who had the lion’s share of possession in the first half but Rovers struck two quick goals just before half-time. Connor Shields set up Alan Trouten for his 11th goal of the campaign and then Trouten set up Gary Fisher for the second goal. Ross Perry made sure of the points with a third goal after 63 minutes. Kane Hester pulled a goal back and Shields made it 4-1 with 15 minutes remaining.

Queen’s Park hoisted themselves off the bottom with a 1-0 win at East Fife, Ross Millen scoring a penalty early in the second half.

A double from Grant Anderson helped Stranaer to a 3-1 win over Airdrieonians. Scott Agnew also netted from the penalty spot for Stranraer, who had Scott Robertson sent off, with Willis Furtado counting for Airdrie.