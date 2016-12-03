League one round up: Penalty spares Livingston’s blushes

Livingston held their nerve and narrow advantage at the top when a late penalty gave them a 1-0 win over Albion Rovers at Cliftonhill.

Ryan Wallace had an early chance for Albion but tugged his shot wide when he should have done better.

Nicky Cadden worked himself an opening at the other end but his deflected shot did not trouble Ross Stewart. Cadden eventually settled it with a penalty after 88 minutes to give the league leaders all three points.

Airdrieonians saw off Peterhead 4-2. at Balmoor.

Airdrie stunned the home sided with three goals in the space of eight minutes early in the game.

Andy Ryan scored the opener after Iain Russell had set him up and Sean McIntosh headed the second after Joe Gorman had headed the ball on.

Russell made it 3-0 in the 19th minute after Ryan had presented him with the chance.

Airdrie continued to press and it took a fine save from Graeme Smith to prevent Ryan scoring his second midway through the first half.

Nicky Riley, pictured, pulled a goal back for Peterhead after 32 minutes to give them hope of salvaging something.

Airdrie looked capable of adding to their lead in the second half and Adam Brown saw an effort pushed away by Smith.

Peterhead wasted an opportunity when they were awarded a penalty but Rohan Ferguson saved Kevin Dzierzawski’s shot.

Peterhead were awarded a second penalty with five minutes left and this time Leighton McIntosh was successful. But Ryan scored his second goal in injury-time to ensure the three points.

Queen’s Park handed Brechin City a 2-0 defeat at Hampden.

The home side took the lead six minutes from half-time when Ross Millen netted his fourth penalty of the season. Ryan McGeever sealed the points with a second goal with 15 minutes left.