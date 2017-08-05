League One round-up: Moore the merrier for Ayr United

A Craig Moore inspired Ayr United were the division’s big winners as they ran out 5-1 victors at Cliftonhill against Albion Rovers to open their season.

Ian McCall’s men made a dream start with Declan McDaid slotting home after only two minutes. The visitors were not to let up and doubled the lead 34 minutes in from a Michael Moffat effort.

The game was over as a contest by the 40th minute as Moore made it three with a right-footed effort from close range. The star of the show was not done though as he struck from the spot on 70 minutes and completed his hat trick with 10 minutes remaining.

A late Connor Shields strike was scant consolation for the home faithful most of which were heading for the exits by this stage.

Fellow promotion favourites Raith Rovers will now realise they will not have things all their own way in this division as they needed a last-minute equaliser to earn a 1-1 against Alloa Athletic at Recreation Park.

Kevin Cawley opened the scoring with a tremendous effort from the edge of the box 16 minutes in. The visitors then dominated the fixture with Lewis Vaughn and former Wasp Grieg Spence both wasteful in front of goal before Vaughn made amends finding the back of the net at the death to spare Rovers’ blushes.

The rest of the division saw three home wins. Firstly Arbroath running out comfortable winners against Queen’s Park. Danny Denholm and Blair Yule were the scorers either side of the half as the Red Lichties made a promising start to their season.

Another set of home fans heading home happy was at Forfar where the recently promoted side ran out 2-1 winners against Airdrie. The home men made the better start and took the lead on the stroke of half time through David Cox. The visitors fought their way back in though with Murray Loudon equalising just before the hour. The parity was not to last long as Mark Millar netted the winner just five minutes later.

The final result of the day saw Stranraer record a 1-0 win against East Fife with experienced midfielder Jamie Hamill being the difference between the two sides.