League One round up: Lions take their chances

Livingston increased their advantage at the top to 11 points with a 3-0 home win over Brechin City as their closest challengers stalled.

Liam Buchanan netted his 21st goal of the season inside the first minute and Livingston moved further ahead when Craig Halkett headed home from a free-kick. Scott Pittman scored the third from close range early in the second half.

Alloa Athletic were held 1-1 at Albion Rovers. Alloa grabbed the lead on 35 minutes when Scott Taggart’s long-range shot was deflected past Ross Stewart. Albion’s Ross Davidson hit the post shortly after the break then striker Ross Stewart equalised with 20 minutes left, flicking the ball home.

Stenhousemuir upset Airdrieonians 4-2 at Ochilview. The home side took the lead after half an hour when Alan Cook’s speculative effort went in off the inside of the post but Andy Ryan equalised before half-time. Cook scored his second after 63 minutes before Jack Leitch was sent off for Airdrie. Joe Gorman equalised but Colin McMenamin grabbed a third for Stenhousemuir and Carlos Martinez completed the scoring.

Peterhead cruised to a 4-0 win over Queen’s Park. Ryan Strachan put Peterhead in front after 10 minutes and Grant Anderson made it 2-0. Queen’s Ryan McGeever was sent off for a second yellow card in conceding the 32nd-minute penalty which led to Rory McAllister making it 3-0. McAllister netted his second after 63 minutes.

East Fife were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Stranraer.