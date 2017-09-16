League One round-up: Leaders Raith in five star display

Have your say

Raith Rovers moved six points clear at the top with a thumping 5-0 win at Queen’s Park.

Liam Buchanan netted his seventh of the season after just three minutes while Lewis Vaughan scored his 15th of the season four minutes later, the 11th successive match he has found the net.

Dario Zanatta notched Raith’s third ten minutes after half-time, Bobby Barr added the fourth with ten minutes left and Jason Thomson wrapped it up.

In a six-goal thriller at Somerset Park, Ayr United struck late for a 3-3 draw with Alloa. Lawrence Shankland gave Ayr an early lead but Alloa levelled nine minutes from the break through Frank McKeown.

Kevin Cawley put Alloa in front after 62 minutes but Jamie Adams equalised in the 80th. Scott Taggart hit a penalty with six minutes left but Shankland equalised deep into injury-time.

Scott Agnew bagged a hat-trick as Stranraer overwhelmed Albion Rovers 4-0 at Cliftonhill.

Agnew put them in front with a well-judged lob and added his second from the penalty spot.

Paul Woods made it three with his first goal for the club before Jason Marr was sent off late on for Albion and Agnew scored a second penalty.

Arbroath crushed bottom club Forfar 5-0, taking the lead three minutes from half-time with Ryan McCord’s penalty. Thomas O’Brien made it 2-0 shortly after the break.

McCord collected his second midway through the second half and Kane Hester added the fourth before Bobby Linn made it 5-0.

East Fife edged Airdrie 1-0, Mark Docherty’s penalty the only goal.