League One round-up: Greig Spence makes history

Livingston thumped title rivals Airdrieonians 4-0 to move 12 points clear at the top.

Sean Crighton put Livingston in front after 34 minutes with a 20-yard volley and they went 2-0 ahead five minutes into the second half when Joe Gorman deflected a Mark Millar shot past his own keeper. Livingston made sure of the points with two goals in a three-minute spell through Danny Mullen and Nicky Cadden. Airdrie’s Ryan Conroy was sent off in injury-time.

Alloa Athletic moved back into second with a 2-0 win at Queen’s Park. Greig Spence put Alloa in front with his 19th goal of the season, a landmark goal being the 8,000th in SPFL history. Jordan Kirkpatrick netted his 15th goal of the season late on.

East Fife beat Brechin City 3-2. Kevin Watt put them ahead in 28 minutes and Chris Kane doubled the advantage. Andy Jackson pulled a goal back before half-time with a deflected shot. Willie Dyer then levelled the scores but Chris Duggan put East Fife back in front from the penalty spot.

Both sides finished with ten men with Alan Trouten sent off for Brechin and Nicky Paterson also seeing red for East Fife.

A goal from new signing Mason Robertson earned Stenhousemuir a 1-1 draw at Albion Rovers, who had led through Mick Dunlop. Stranraer and Peterhead shared a 3-3 draw. Peterhead took the lead through Rory McAllister, Ryan Thomson headed the equaliser. Willie Gibson put Stranraer in front, but McAllister headed the equaliser and Grant Anderson and Gibson traded goals to make it 3-3.