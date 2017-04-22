League One Round-up: East Fife back in the mix

East Fife boosted their play-off hopes with a narrow 1-0 victory over Albion Rovers at Cliftonhill.

Jason Kerr scored the only goal midway through the second half – winning the ball in his own half and then rushing forward to get on the end of Duggan’s pass – to give his side a long-awaited victory and push them up to third in the league.

Chris Duggan was sent off late on, East Fife finishing with ten men.

The play-off picture is no clearer with four teams on 46 points.

Alloa Athletic beat Airdrieonians 1-0 to damage the Lanarkshire side’s hopes.

The only goal came midway through the second half when Kirkpatrick netted and Alloa held on for victory.

Brechin City and Stranraer drew 0-0.

It was a poor first half with neither side producing much of note in front of goal.

Andy Jackson was denied midway through the second half as Cameron Belford pulled off the save of the game.

Livingston eased to a 4-0 win over Queen’s Park.

Livingston took the lead when Nikolay Todorov scored after 18 minutes.

Dario Zanatta came close to an equaliser when he lobbed the ball over the goalkeeper but saw the ball come back of the crossbar.

Danny Mullen doubled Livingston’s lead midway through the second half and the home side scored further goals through Josh Mullin and Nicky Cadden.

Stenhousemuir gained a lifeline at the bottom with a 1-0 win at Peterhead.

Oli Shaw scored the only goal, early in the game.