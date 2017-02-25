League one round-up: Andy Graham helps Alloa see off Airdrie

Alloa Athletic are attempting to make the League One title race a two-horse affair. A 2-1 home win over third-placed Airdrieonians moved them to within nine points of runaway leaders Livingston, who spent the day idle.

Alloa could hardly have had a better start, with Andy Graham netting his third of the season with a close-range shot after Rohan Ferguson had blocked Frank McKeown’s initial effort.

The home side continued to press and Greig Spence sent a header wide. Graham struck again in 16 minutes when he was left unmarked in the area and he headed the second goal. Iain Russell pulled a goal back for Alloa when he shot home from close range from Kieran MacDonald’s cross.

East Fife closed in on third place with a 1-1 draw at Peterhead.

After a goalless first half, Kevin Smith put East Fife in front four minutes into the second half, but Jordon Brown equalised for the home side after 64 minutes.

Stranraer moved clear of Stenhousemuir at the bottom with a 2-0 win over Brechin at Stair Park.

Craig Malcolm had an early chance for Stranraer from Willie Gibson’s cross but he headed the ball over the crossbar. It was Gibson who broke the deadlock when he found the top corner of the net with his 20-yard shot. Ally Love should have equalised before half-time but misdirected his shot in front of goal.

Michael Donald should have put Stranraer 2-0 in midway through the second half but his tame header was easily saved by Graeme Smith. It was left to Malcolm to head home the second from a Gibson free-kick – his 100th goal for the club.

Livingston’s match with Stenhousemuir and Queen’s Park’s game at Albion Rovers were both off due to waterlogged pitches.