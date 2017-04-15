League One round-up: Alloa make the play-offs

Alloa Athletic secured their play-off place in emphatic style as they blew away Brechin City 6-1.

Brechin’s top scorer Andy Jackson, pictured, netted his 15th of the season to put his side in front midway through the first half, but after that it was one-way traffic.

Stefan McCluskey headed the equaliser from close range after the ball had come back off the crossbar and Greig Spence added the second. Jason Marr made it 3-1 early in the second half and then Brechin goalkeeper Graeme Smith was sent off for denying a scoring opportunity and Spence netted the penalty. Iain Flannigan then scored twice as Alloa cashed in.

Champions Livingston did not slacken off and beat Stenhousemuir 1-0 with top scorer Liam Buchanan hitting the only goal in the second half.

Queen’s Park boosted their play-off hopes with a 2-0 win over Albion Rovers at Hampden.

The home side led at half-time after Ewan MacPherson scored late in the first half and David Galt added another with a well-struck shot in the opening minute of the second half.

Airdrieonians’ play-off hopes were damaged by a 2-1 defeat at Stranraer.

Mark McGuigan gave the home side an early lead with his fifth goal of the season.

Andy Ryan came close to an equaliser but Cameron Belford managed to get his hand to his shot and keep him out. Kyle Turner made it 2-0 after 64 minutes but Ryan pulled a goal back.

East Fife lost 2-1 at home to Peterhead. Jamie Redman put Peterhead in front but Jason Kerr equalised when he headed home from a corner. then Craig Reid scored from close range early in the second half to give Peterhead the win.