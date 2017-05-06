League One round-up: Airdrie make the play offs

Airdrieonians secured their play-off place as they came from behind to beat Queen’s Park 3-2 at home.

Queen’s Park took the lead through Dario Zannata but Andy Ryan equalised eight minutes from the break with his 25th goal of the season and, early in the second half, added his 26th. Queen’s equalised through Kalvin Orsi but, just a minute later, Iain Russell put Airdrie back in front.

Brechin City join Airdrie in the play-offs, drawing 1-1 with Stenhousemuir, a result that sent their opponents down.

Brechin took an early lead when Alan Trouten put them ahead from the penalty spot but Oli Shaw equalised.

Peterhead beat Alloa 3-2 to leapfrog them and go into the relegation play-offs.

Iain Flannigan put Alloa in front midway through the first half, before top scorer Rory McAllister equalised eight minutes into the second. Adam Martin put Alloa back in front but again the home side came back through Grant Anderson in 68 minutes and Jordon Brown gave Peterhead victory with just nine minutes left.

Stranraer ended East Fife’s slim play-off hopes with a 2-1 win at Stair Park. Scott Robertson almost put Stranraer in front with a fierce shot which goalkeeper Mark Hurst managed to block.

Stranraer did take the lead through Craig Malcolm after 63 minutes but Jason Kerr equalised with 14 minutes left andAmadou Kassarate struck a late winner.

Livingston won 2-0 away at Albion Rovers with goals by Scott Pittman and Rafa De Vita.