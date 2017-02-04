League One round up: Airdrie capitalise as Livingston held

Airdrieonians closed the gap on leaders Livingston to ten points with a come-from-behind 4-1 win over Peterhead.

Peterhead opened the scoring nine minutes from half-time when Rory McAllister held off the challenge of Simon Mensing. But Airdrie hit back in the second half with two goals in a three-minute spell – Jack McKay equalised and then Ryan Conroy put the home side in front.

Andy Ryan then made it 3-1 before Scott Stewart scored in injury-time as Airdrie moved back into second.

Livingston were held to a 2-2 draw at Alloa Athletic. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Jordan Kirkpatrick’s shot slipped through Liam Kelly’s grasp.

Danny Mullen equalised ten minutes from the break and Liam Buchanan volleyed Livingston in front just after the break, but Dylan Mackin equalised for the hosts.

Brechin City were held 2-2 at home by ten-man Stenhousemuir. Andy Jackson’s early opener for the home side was cancelled out by Willis Furtado’s 20-yard shot and then Oli Shaw put Stenhousemuir in front after 16 minutes.

Dougie Hill equalised early in the second half before the visitors were reduced to ten men when David Marsh picked up a second booking.

Queen’s Park and East Fife also drew 2-2 at Hampden. Dario Zanatta and Anton Brady goals had the hosts two up at half-time, before Chris Duggan and Scott Robinson hit back.

Stranraer beat Albion Rovers 3-0 at Stair Park, with Craig Malcolm notching a double and Steven Bell putting some gloss on the scoreline late on.