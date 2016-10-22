League One round-up

Livingston knocked Alloa off the top of League One with a convincing 3-1 win at Almondvale. Danny Mullen almost gave Livingston an early lead but Neil Parry reacted well to block the ball. The goalkeeper made another superb stop to deny Nicky Cadden. Greig Spence had a chance for Alloa at the start of the second half but he could not find a way through. Livingston moved in front after 55 minutes when Michael Miller scored. Liam Buchanan added the second seven minutes later with a clinical finish before Spence hit a late penalty.

Brechin City moved back to the top with a 3-1 win at Stenhousemuir. Stenhousemuir were reduced to ten men late in the first half when Willis Furtado was sent off, but it did not stop them taking the lead in 56 minutes when Mark Gilhaney scored. Ally Love equalised four minutes later and moments later Paul McLean put Brechin in front. Darren McCormack sealed the points with the third goal in the 84th minute.

Iain Russell scored a hat-trick of penalties as Airdrieonians beat visitors Queen’s Park 4-1. He converted his first in nine minutes after Andy Ryan was fouled in the area. Ross Millen equalised from the penalty spot midway through the first half. Russell converted his second penalty after Ryan was fouled again and Scott Stewart added a third goal before the break. Russell then completed his hat-trick to make it 4-1 before Kevin Schmidt was sent off for the home side.

Peterhead beat Albion Rovers 1-0 at Cliftonhill thanks to a late strike from Jordon Brown.

Stranraer and East Fife drew 1-1, East Fife going ahead through Ross Brown in the first half, and Steven Bell equalising after the break.