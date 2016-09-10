League One: Brechin go top as Lions beat Alloa

Livingston handed Alloa Athletic their first defeat of the season, winning 3-1 at the Indodrill Stadium.

Liam Kelly was at full stretch in the early stages to prevent a Callum Waters’ free-kick finding the top corner of the net.

Josh Mullin was denied by a fine save by Neil Parry at the other end as Livingston suggested they could ruin Alloa’s ten-match unbeaten record.

There was a let-off for the home side midway through the first half when Liam Buchanan rounded Parry but the angle was too tight and he could only hit the side-netting.

Livingston went in front through Scott Pittman after 21 minutes.

Buchanan made it 2-0 after 33 minutes from Liam Cadden’s pass after Alloa had been claiming the ball was out of play.

Michael Miller scored a superb third goal seven minutes from the break when his 30-yard shot found the top corner of the net.

Greig Spence pulled a goal back from the penalty spot midway through the second half.

Brechin City moved to the top of the table with a 3-2 win over Airdrieonians. Ally Love gave Brechin a tenth-minute lead but Andy Ryan equalised with a composed finish.

Andy Jackson put Brechin back in front but Scott Stewart equalised with his first goal of the season. Dougie Hill then put Brechin in front for the third time.

Albion Rovers secured their first league win, beating Stenhousemuir 4-0 at Cliftonhill with goals from Scott Boyd (2), Paul Willis and Ryan Wallace.

East Fife beat Stranraer 2-0 thanks to Jamie Insall’s double, while Peterhead moved off the bottom by beating Queen’s Park 2-0 with second-half goals from Jamie Redman and Nicky Reilly.