League 1 round-up: Lions widen gap at the top

Livingston moved four points clear at the top with a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Stranraer.

Willie Gibson put Stranraer in front after five minutes with a free-kick before Dale Carrick headed an equaliser for Livingston just 13 minutes left and then Raffa De Vita scored at the back post to give the leaders victory.

Closest rivals Airdrieonians slumped to a 5-0 home defeat by bottom club Stenhousemuir in the biggest upset of the day.

Stenhousemuir took the lead after 32 minutes through Willis Furtado. Three minutes later, David Marsh headed Stenhousemuir’s second.

A minute from the break, Alan Cook made it 3-0 when he curled in a free-kick after Daniel Boeteng was sent off for the home side, picking up his second yellow card for the foul.

Marsh scored his second in 57 minutes and Carlos Mazan netted a solo effort.

Brechin City went down 1-0 at home to East Fife. Scott Robinson, sent off late on for two yellow cards, scored the only goal after ten minutes. Brechin’s Elliot Ford was sent off in injury-time.

Peterhead and Alloa Athletic drew 1-1. Fiacre Kelehar broke the deadlock midway through the second half to put Peterhead in front but Jordan Kirkpatrick equalised after 76 minutes.

Queen’s Park moved into fifth place with a 2-1 home win over Albion Rovers.

Albion striker Ross Stewart gave his side the lead, but Ross Millen equalised with his fifth successful penalty this season and Paul Woods scored the winner.