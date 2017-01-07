League 1 round-up: Declan Gallagher scores for Livingston

Livingston recovered from a first-half penalty miss to beat Peterhead 3-2 at Balmoor and get their title bid back on track.

Liam Buchanan’s weak spot-kick was comfortably saved by Graeme Smith. The game burst into life in the second half with three goals in a five-minute spell.

Declan Gallagher, who rejoined Livingston this week on his release from prison, headed the visitors in front but Nicky Riley equalised with another header. Buchanan put Livingston back in front a minute later with an emphatic finish but Peterhead came back again through McAllister.

Shaun Byrne then settled it in Livingston’s favour with 12 minutes left.

Alloa Athletic climbed above Airdrieonians and Brechin City into second place with a 2-1 win at Stranraer who led through a first-half header by Craig Thomson. But Alloa turned the tables with two goals in a three-minute burst. Iain Flannigan equalised before Jon Robertson, pictured, scored the winner.

Albion Rovers stunned Brechin City 1-0, Mick Dunlop scrambling home the winning goal after 70 minutes. Queen’s Park upset Airdrieonians 2-1 at Hampden. The home side took the lead after 21 minutes when Gregor Fotheringham finished off a slick passing move. Airdrieonians equalised six minutes from the break through Iain Russell’s header. Ryan McGeever put Queen’s Park back in front with 12 minutes left.

East Fife beat Stenhousemuir 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal by Scott Robinson.