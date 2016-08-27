League 1 round up: Alloa on a high as they rout Rovers

Alloa Athletic kept their 100 per cent record with a strong second-half display to see off Albion Rovers 4-0.

Albion matched Alloa in the first half but a three-goal burst in a ten-minute spell after the break had Jack Ross’s side coasting to victory.

Alloa made the breakthrough in the 57th minute when Jordan Kirkpatrick, pictured, left Ross Stewart with no chance. Before Albion could react, Calum Waters doubled Alloa’s advantage four minutes later.

New signing Luke Donnelly, just on the pitch for seven minutes, added a third goal after 67 minutes and Mick Dunlop put through his own goal to complete the scoring.

Queen’s Park ruined Livingston’s 100 per cent league record with a shock 1-0 win at Hampden. Aiden Malone scored the only goal of the game after 25 minutes as Livingston lost the leadership of the league.

Brechin City moved into second place with a 2-1 win at East Fife.

Ross Caldwell opened the scoring for Brechin after five minutes but East Fife were level 12 minutes from the break when Scott Robinson netted. Brechin restored their lead five minutes after the restart through Finn Graham’s 18-yard strike.

Stenhousemuir and Airdrieonians drew 2-2 at Ochilview. Colin McMenamin headed Stenhousemuir in front after 15 minutes after being picked out by Mark Gilhaney’s cross.

Iain Russell equalised from the penalty spot early in the second half after Andy Ryan was fouled, then Adam Brown put them ahead in 65 minutes. Fraser Kerr equalised for the Warriors but was later sent off.

Stranraer hoisted themselves off the bottom with a 1-0 home win over Peterhead, Mark McGuigan the scorer with an angled shot midway through the first half.