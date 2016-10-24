Three key clashes that decided the Rangers v Celtic semi

Where the Betfred Cup semi-final was won and lost

JAMES TAVERNIER v KIERAN TIERNEY

Lee Hodson was stationed at right-back with Tavernier pushed forward, tasked with keeping a close eye on the Celtic left-back. It worked to an extent, as Tierney was fairly quiet, but it subdued Rangers’ attack on the right. So, Tavernier may have won the battle, but the Celtic man definitely won the war.

ANDY HALLIDAY v SCOTT BROWN

In the aftermath of last season’s semi, Halliday was hailed, Brown derided, following a one-sided individual battle. Yesterday, the Celtic captain got some revenge. He dominated the midfield area, never letting his opponents settle. In one incident, he halted a Rangers counter with a terrific tackle on Halliday.

ROB KIERNAN v MOUSSA DEMBELE

The Celtic striker netted his winner by squeezing the ball through the legs of both Kiernan and goalkeeper Matt Gilks. Both of Rangers’ centre-backs can be proud of their performance, even if it was in vain. Dembele had a quiet first half but was tremendous after the break. At his best, he’s unplayable.