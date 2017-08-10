Three Betfred Cup quarter-finals picked for live TV coverage

Have your say

Three of the four matches in the Betfred Cup quarter-finals are to be broadcast live by BT Sport, it has been announced.

The only match not picked was Hibs’ encounter with Championship side Livingston at Easter Road.

That match will take place on Tuesday 19 September at the same time as the first live game which sees Partick Thistle host Rangers at Firhill.

Celtic travel to Dundee the following night, before the round is completed with Aberdeen’s trip to Motherwell on Thursday 21 September.

All four games have a 7.45pm kick-off time.

