Six Betfred Cup matches selected for live TV coverage

Six group matches in the Betfred Cup have been selected for live TV coverage after the opening-round fixtures were announced.

BT Sport have exclusive rights to Scotland’s League Cup, and they’ve selected the pick of the matches for their paying audience.

The marquee contest is arguably Dundee United’s trip to rivals Dundee in the final match in Group C, which will take place at 3pm on Sunday 30 July.

The competition will kick off with another derby as Ayr United entertain rivals Kilmarnock in an evening kick-off on Friday 14 July.

Hearts and Hibs each have one televised contest from the group stages. Hearts host Dunfermline in their final group game, while Hibs fans unable to make the midweek trip to Ross County will be able to watch from the comfort of their own homes.

BT Sport’s cameras will pitch up at Hampden on the second day of the competition for Motherwell’s visit to Queen’s Park, while Partick Thistle v St Mirren will also be screened.

The full fixture list is available to view on the SPFL website.

