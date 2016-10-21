Rangers v Celtic: Where to watch, kick-off time, likely line-ups

The Old Firm will meet for the second time this season on Sunday as the sides battle it out for a place in the Betfred Cup final.

Celtic ran out 5-1 winners last time around, so Rangers will be geared up to try and enact some revenge on their nearest rivals. Here’s everything you need to know about the game...

Possible line-ups for Rangers and Celtic this weekend. Pitcure: LineupBuilder.com

Kick-off: 2.15pm

Where to watch: BT Sport (programme starts at 1.15pm)

Probable Rangers team (4-3-3): Foderingham; Tavernier, Hill, Kiernan, Wallace; Windass, Halliday, Holt; Miller, Garner, McKay. Subs from: Gilks, Senderos, Hodson, Wilson, Crooks, Rossiter, Forrester, Waghorn, Dodoo, O’Halloran

Unavailable: Niko Kranjcar (injured), Joey Barton (suspended)

Team news: Rangers may have lost Niko Kranjcar for the season after the playmaker suffered a knee injury in training. Jordan Rossiter returns to the squad following a calf injury, while Danny Wilson is struggling to shake off a thigh strain.

Probable Celtic team (4-2-3-1): Gordon; Lustig, Toure, Sviatchenko, Tierney; Brown, Bitton; Forrest, Rogic, Sinclair; Dembele. Subs from: De Vries, Gamboa, Simunovic, O’Connell, Boyata, Ambrose, Izaguirre, McGregor, Henderson, Christie, Armstrong, Mackay-Steven, Roberts, Griffiths, Ciftci.

Team news: Celtic have a full squad to choose from.

Referee: Craig Thomson

Key Rangers player: Andy Halliday. The boyhood fan was superb in his Old Firm debut as Rangers upset Celtic at Hampden in April of this year. Along with Jason Holt, the lower league side stood up to the Celtic midfield and won the battle. They’d need to put in similarly inspired performances if Rangers are to repeat the feat at the national stadium on Sunday.

Key Celtic player: Scott Sinclair. Rangers will always try to impose their own style on the game, which could mean a high line and, therefore, a lot of space to attack in behind. James Forrest, if he keeps his place on the opposite flank, will also have plenty of opportunities, but as Sinclair has proved he’s the biggest scoring threat from Celtic’s midfield.

Last five meetings: Celtic 5 - 1 Rangers; Rangers 2 - 2 Celtic (Rangers win 5-4 on penalties); Celtic 2 - 0 Rangers; Celtic 3 - 0 Rangers; Rangers 3 - 2 Celtic

Odds: Rangers 19/4, Draw 16/5, Celtic 11/20

What Rangers are saying: “We’ve got some good momentum behind us. The last two results have been two clean sheets and performances have been starting to gather. We learn lessons from every game, no matter if it’s a 5-0 win or we lose in the manner we did last time.” (Lee Wallace)

What Celtic are saying: “They have started to get a few results and get a steady team and that’s better for them. But we’re improving and getting stronger and fitter as well.” (Scott Brown)

