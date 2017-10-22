Rangers 0 - 2 Motherwell: Louis Moult the Hampden hero

Louis Moult produced a stunning double to sink Rangers at Hampden and book Motherwell’s place in next month’s Betfred Cup final.

The English forward struck twice in the second half after Stephen Robinson’s men withstood early Rangers pressure and deservedly won this hard-fought semi-final.

First, Moult fired high into the Rangers net during a goalmouth scramble from a Motherwell corner after 52 minutes.

Then, with 16 minutes left on the clock, he ran on to a through ball and deftly lifted it over advancing goalkeeper Jak Alnwick for a brilliant finish.

Both managers – Robinson and Rangers’ Pedro Caixinha – were sent to the stand by referee Steven McLean as tempers flared during a heated second half, while Bruno Alves was lucky to escape a red card following a flare-up with Moult. Motherwell’s Ryan Bowman was also forunate to remain on the field after an elbow on Fabio Cardoso who ended up with a broken nose.

Motherwell will face Celtic in the final on Sunday 26 November.