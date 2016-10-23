Rangers 0 - 1 Celtic: How the players on each side rated

Marks out of ten for every player as Celtic defeated Rangers in the Betfred Cup semi-final.

RANGERS

MATT GILKS: Made some excellent saves but also some glaring errors. Was lucky to get away with it when he presented Rogic with a gift. 6

LEE HODSON: Ranger’s best player on the day. The northern Ireland international coped well with threat down Celtic’s left and made useful contribution going forward. 8

ROB KIERNAN: Despite a few scary moments in Rangers’ defence, the centre-back stood up well and made several good blocks. 7

CLINT HILL: Looked shaky at times and was fortunate to be wrongly awarded a free kick when Sviatchenko beat him in the air to net with a header. 6

LEE WALLACE: An efficient performance by the skipper. Created a few dangerous moments when reaching the bye-line and getting the ball across goal, but was caught out in build-up to Celtic’s goal. 7

JOSH WINDASS: Never did anything fancy but got stuck in and played his part in a Rangers midfield which worked well together. 6

ANDY HALLIDAY: Competed well in midfield and made good use of possession. Played the simple ball to good effect. 7

JASON HOLT: Typified the hard graft that Rangers put in to close down and break up Celtic’s midfield. Could have made better use of the ball in forward areas, though he almost scored in second half with a shot that was blocked. 7

JAMES TAVERNIER: Covered a lot of ground working up and down the right flank. Chased back well and provided impetus going forward. 7

BARRIE MCKAY: Flitted in an out on fringes of Rangers attack. Caution for simulation in the penalty box was harsh. Replace by Dodoo. 6

KENNY MILLER: A frustrating afternoon for the striker. Worked hard but found space hard to come by amid tight Celtic defending. Replaced by Waghorn. 6

SUBSTITUTES

Joe Garner (on for Windass, 70) 5

Martyn Waghorn (on for Miller, 70) 5

Joe Dodoo (on for McKay, 78) 5

CELTIC

CRAIG GORDON: Unused for long spells but remained alert and dealt comfortably with everything that came his way. 7

MIKAEL LUSTIG: Played a composed game, though was occasionally exposed when Wallace outflanked him to get to the bye-line. 7

JOZO SIMUNOVIC: A solid presence at the back. Never gave Kenny Miller an inch and is headed ‘goal’ in second half should have stood. 8

ERIK SVIATCHENKO: Partnership with Simunovic worked well, as the pair snuffed out eveything coming into their penalty area. 8

KIERAN TIERNEY: The young left-bacj continues to impress. Held his position well, yet was always willing to venture forward and always looked dangerous when he did so. 8

SCOTT BROWN: Put in his usual combative performance but never had things his own way in the middle of the par. Booked for lunge at Halliday. 7

NIR BITTON: Unflappable and a solid liuetenant to Scott Brown in midfield. Rarely wasted possession. 7

JAMES FORREST: Took a long time to get into the game. Became more involved in the second half and created a couple of situations around Rangers penalty box which came to nothing. 6

TOM ROGIC: Celtic’s most threatening player, driving forward repeatedly and never slow to shoot from range but should have scored when Gilks’ ‘gift’ landed at his feet. Replaced by Griffiths. 8

SCOTT SINCLAIR: Looked dangerous when breaking down the left in the early stages. Faded as the game progressed, though was a whisker from scoring with free kick that struck the crossbar. 7

MOUSSA DEMBELE: Linked well with Sinclair in the first half though had few opportunities in front of goal. Upped his game fo0llowing the break and, after several effortsoff target, provided a classy finish to win the match. 8

SUBSTITUTES

Stuart Armstrong (on for Bitton, 63) 6

Leigh Griffiths (on for Rogic, 70) 7

Cristian Gamboa (on for Forrest, 90) 5