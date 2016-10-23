Rangers 0 - 1 Celtic: Dembele the hero once again

Celtic left it late but booked their passage into the League Cup final thanks to an 87th minute goal from Moussa Dembele.

The striker, who bagged a hat-trick in the last meeting between the sides, was left frustrated for the majority of the 90 minutes as Rangers goalkeeper Matt Gilks put in a stunning performance to keep his side in the game.

Celtic eventually got their reward when substitute Leigh Griffiths crossed for Dembele to flick home a close range finish.

Brendan Rodgers will now have the chance to claim a piece of silverware with Celtic at the first attempt as they face off against Aberdeen back at the national stadium next month.

The Celtic boss made only one change to the side that lost to Borussia Monchengladbach midweek, with Jozo Simunovic coming in for Kolo Toure.

Rangers, meanwhile, recalled Josh Windass after the news that Niko Kranjcar sustained a knee injury in training. The midfielder was one of three changes as Lee Hodson came in for Martyn Waghorn, with James Tavernier pushing up on the right wing, and Gilks was given the nod ahead of Wes Foderingham.

The veteran stopper had played in the previous rounds and Mark Warburton decided to bring him back despite the intensity of the occasion. The 34-year-old handled the pressure superbly with a number of saves to keep his side in the game.

The first came early in the first half from a Scott Sinclair effort. The chance occurred just seconds after Rangers thought they’d won a penalty. Barrie McKay went down under a challenge from Simunovic, as Craig Thomson appeared to point to the spot. However, the whistler decided instead to book the winger for diving.

For all the good that he would do in the match, Gilks nearly gifted Celtic the opener when he passed straight to Tom Rogic inside the six-yard area. The Australian, taken by surprise, took a heavy touch and Gilks was able to deflect it wide for a corner.

Celtic thought they had the lead four minutes into the second half as Erik Sviatchenko nodded home from six yards. As the defender reeled away, Thomson brought celebrations to a halt, believing the Celtic centre-back had fouled Clint Hill as they pair competed for a cross ball.

Rogic and James Forrest each went close, before Sinclair drew another smart stop from Gilks at his near post.

Rangers then had their best chance of the match as Jason Holt ran on to Tavernier’s cross. The midfielder’s finish was net bound until Simunovic came through with a goal-saving block.

It was beginning to look like it wasn’t going to be Celtic’s day when Sinclair cracked a free-kick off the bar. The set-piece came after Dembele had been thwarted by Gilks on two occasions in quick succession.

Up the other end, Rangers threatened through substitute Joe Dodoo. The striker’s effort from 15 yards was deflected away for a corner. When the cross came back in, Hill attempted an acrobatic effort that dropped into the arms of Craig Gordon.

Gilks produced another top class save to deny Stuart Armstrong’s low effort from inside the area, but he couldn’t do anything a minute later as Dembele finally got the better of the Rangers stopper.

Griffiths, who may just have been shading offside when the ball was played, managed to get in behind Lee Wallace. When the striker sent his low cross over, Dembele produced a superb piece of skill and composure, flicking the ball with the inside of his heel through the legs of both Rob Kiernan and Gilks in goal.

Griffiths almost placed a cherry on top of the victory when he broke the offside trap, but his lofted effort was repelled by Gilks.

The striker was then booked when he erroneously thought Thomson had blown for full-time and launched the ball into the stands, but he was smiling seconds later when the referee brought the contest to a close.

