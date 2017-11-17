Phil O’Donnell’s son to parade Betfred Cup at Hampden final

Phil O’Donnell’s youngest son will parade the Betfred Cup around Hampden before his late father’s former clubs, Motherwell and Celtic, meet in the final.

Phil O'Donnell during his time with Celtic. Picture: Robert Perry

Luc O’Donnell, 14, will place the trophy on the plinth before both teams walk out of the tunnel on November 26.

The sides meet a month short of the 10th anniversary of the midfielder’s death at the age of 35, which came after he collapsed while playing for Motherwell against Dundee United at Fir Park.

The Scotland international’s family have been invited to the game as guests of the Scottish Professional Football League.

Megan, the eldest of O’Donnell’s four children, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the SPFL and both clubs for inviting my family to the Betfred Cup final.

“It is so heart-warming to see my dad honoured in such a special way - especially as my youngest brother, Luc, will be presenting the trophy to the fans on the day.

“Luc has little memory of my dad but I’m sure next Sunday will stay with him forever. It will be so nice for him to witness first-hand the extent to which my dad was liked by everyone.

“Unfortunately I won’t be present as I’m currently living in Australia, but I will be watching the game in Sydney at 2am.

“I brought one of my dad’s football strips away with me as a good-luck charm and I’m delighted I’m getting this opportunity to wear it with pride.”

Motherwell chief operating officer Alan Burrows added: “We are always eager to remember and honour Phil O’Donnell, a fantastic captain, role model and man, at any opportunity and it’s fitting that 10 years after his untimely and tragic passing, two of his former clubs meet in the Betfred Cup final.

“As a club, we are fortunate to have enjoyed Phil’s company and talent in two separate spells and his memory and legacy is all around us at Fir Park, each and every day.

“We are delighted members of Phil’s family will be there to watch the game and are obviously excited and keen to play in what hopefully be a memorable and poignant occasion for everyone.”

