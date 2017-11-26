Motherwell 0 - 2 Celtic: Controversy as Celtic win Betfred Cup

Celtic have won the first trophy of the Scottish football season after defeating Motherwell in the Betfred Cup final.

The favourites took the lead in the 49th minute when James Forrest cut inside and curled an exquisite shot into the back of the net at the far post.

Brendan Rodgers’ side then doubled their advantage when Scott Sinclair went down under the attentions of Cedric Kipre. There didn’t appear to be much contact but referee Craig Thomson gave the penalty kick and showed the French centre-back a red card.

Moussa Dembele then wrapped up the game by converting from the spot to make it four trophies out of four for Rodgers at Celtic boss.