Hibs 3 - 2 Livingston: Hibs survive lower league scare

There was no hiding place for anyone in green and white in this game.

Not after four games without a win and not after manager Neil Lennon had read his players the riot act, comparing their weekend display against Motherwell to the work of eight year olds. On Saturday the Premiership side had squandered a two-goal advantage, prompting the public outburst. It also convinced the Easter Road boss to ring the changes as he attempted to recapture the early-season form and steer his men into the semi-finals of the term’s first major cup competition.

He made four switches to the starting line-up as Ofir Marciano, Steven Whittaker, Brandon Barker and Simon Murray were all relegated to a place on the bench, replaced by Ross Laidlaw, Lewis Stevenson, Vykintas Slivka and Danny Swanson. And the initial signs were positive as they created openings against their Championship rivals.

David Hopkin had also rejigged his pack, with five alterations and the visitors took time to settle in against a home time keen to prove to their gaffer and the punters that lessons had been learned. But the second tier side stood resolute. They have been a forced to be reckoned with this term and, as well as progressing in this competition, they have suffered just one defeat whilst on league duty.

With line of defence, packed behind line of defence, they were able to repel Hibernian’s forward skirmishes. Swanson and Martin Boyle were both looking lively in attack, while Anthony Stokes offered some authority in the front line but they came up against a stubborn Livingston backline as Nikolay Todorov, Craig Halkett and Alan Lithgow in particular weighed in with key interventions. Even when they managed to evade the Livy defenders, they were faced by a determined Neil Alexander in goal and the former Hearts and Rangers keeper denied Stokes at the near post in the fourth minute and parried a Boyle piledriver a minute later.

In the eighth minute Hibs threatened again when David Gray stretched to send the ball across the face of goal. Boyle couldn’t quite get on the end of it and the captain seemed to pick up an injury, which saw him replaced by Whittaker a few minutes later.

By that stage Hibs had been rocked back onto their heels by a Livingston opener.

Having been pinned in for the duration of the opening period, with set pieces looking like they may be their only outlet, in a rare venture upfield the guests won a free kick about 25-30 yards out. Raffaele de Vita and Nick Cadden stood over it and when it was swung into the box, Lithgow rose above everyone else to send a header looping over Laidlaw and high into the net.

Having found themselves in hot water for throwing away a two-goal cushion at the weekend, they did not even have that luxury last night and, with the defensive frailties surfacing again, they were suddenly under pressure and this time they were the ones tasked with conjuring up the finishes needed to stage a comeback.

They levelled things in the 18th minute when Swanson netted his third Betfred League Cup goal of the season and give his boyhood heroes the chance to regain their equilibrium. The ball came in from the right and, opening his body, he scooped the ball over Alexander from the edge of the area. That deft, right-foot finish should have been the catalyst for Hibs to move up through the gears but that has proved a struggle for them in recent weeks and livingston were in no mood to make it any easier for them last night.

Manager David Hopkin rejigged his formation to combat the swathes of Hibs attacks and offer something more on the counter but they remained organised and steadfast in defence, the same could not be said of the home rearguard, who had Lennon fuming and the fans chewing their nails as lapses were pounced on.

In the 28th minute Ambrose’s inability to clear when Cadden played the ball inside for Scott Pittman was punished. The ball found De Vita and he fired in an unstoppable strike from inside the box. Lennon greeted it with hands on hips and a look of frustration and fury.

Scrambling to salvage pride and so much more, Hibs hit back swiftly and the 32nd minute goal from Boyle, after Stokes had played him in beautifully, meant that they at least headed in to face their manager at half-time with the scoreline square.

But the work was far from over. Livingston kept at it and the second half became a tense affair. The home crowd grew edgy as chances came and went and it took until the 82nd minute for the breakthrough to come.

Having been organised and steadfast all night, in the end Livingston shot themselves in the foot as Todorov needlessly brought down Paul Hanlon in the area and Anthony Stokes stepped up to send the spotkick past Alexander with precision and power. It was a cruel way for the lower league side to lose but it gave Hibs the victory they needed.